Dr. Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram statues unveiled

December 25, 2024

Mysuru: District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa unveiled the statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram installed in the premises of the office of the Joint Director of Social Welfare Department located on Valmiki Road in Paduvarahalli here on Monday.

The Minister also inaugurated the renovated office of the Department and unveiled several rare pictures on important phases of the life of Dr. Ambedkar that have been fixed on the inner walls of the Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mahadevappa said that the Department office has been renovated in order to facilitate smoother working of the Department staff in keeping with present day necessities.

Pointing out that the statues of Dr. Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram will be an inspiration for students and other members of the public to contribute positively to the society in their own way, he called upon the officials and staff to work more effectively for the benefit of public.

Department Joint Director Rangegowda, in his address, said that a picture gallery on Dr. Ambedkar has also been set up in the Department premises in order to propagate the contributions of Dr. Ambedkar. The renovation of the office has been done at a cost of Rs. 40 lakh, he added.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Guarantee Schemes Implementation Monitoring Authority Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO K.M. Gayathri, Ambedkar Research Institute Advisor Basavaraj Devanur, former Mayor Purushottam, SC Welfare Department Planning Officer Mallesh, Social Welfare Department Regional Director Saraswathi, MCC Additional Commissioner J. Somashekar, Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation District Manager Shivakumar and others were present.