Crime Prevention Month: Seema Latkar flags off 5K walk

December 25, 2024

Mysuru: Hundreds of fitness enthusiasts including City Police personnel took part in the 5K walk as part of ‘Crime Prevention Month’ being observed by the Mysuru City Police here this morning.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar flagged off the walk in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

Speaking on the occasion, she asked people to join hands with the Police to make Mysuru a crime-free city.

Stating that the incidents of cybercrimes were increasing on a daily basis, Seema Latkar expressed that people, who were educated and knowledgeable, were falling prey to online frauds with the greed of becoming rich overnight.

The City Top Cop also stressed upon creating awareness on the stringent laws related to harassment on women, children and senior citizens.

The walk, which began from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, passed through K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Ramaswamy Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Gun House, Hardinge Circle and culminated at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

Prizes to winners were also distributed on the occasion.

About 400 Police personnel including DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraju, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, DCP (CAR) A. Maruthi, ACPs C.K. Ashwathnarayana,  G.S. Gajendra Prasad, Parashuramappa, Police Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and staff members took part in the walk for a crime-free city.

