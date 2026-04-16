Dr. Ambedkar Theme Park at Yelwal soon: Minister

April 16, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare and District-in-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that a Theme Park dedicated to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar would be constructed at Yelwal.

Presiding over a meeting of District-level Officers at ZP auditorium, the Minister said a 10-acre land had been identified for the Park or Museum and instructed the officials to prepare a blue print and a detailed project report for the same.

“The Theme Park will be tribute to the life, struggle and achievements of Dr. Ambedkar, the Architect of Indian Constitution. The Constitution has given us remedies for many issues related to economics, unemployment and water among others. It is important that the Constitution is understood by a common man. The Theme Park must highlight the milestones of Dr. Ambedkar along with creating awareness about Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar,” he said.

Dr. Mahadevappa also instructed the officials to ensure the Park had new concepts to attract tourists since Mysuru was a tourist destination.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Mysuru Development Authority Commissioner K.R. Rakshith and other officials were present.