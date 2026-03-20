Dr. Harsha Priyamvada takes charge as new DCP (L&O)

March 20, 2026

Visits Lashkar, Nazarbad and Alanahalli Police Stations

Mysore/Mysuru: IPS Officer Dr. Harsha Priyamvada took charge as the DCP (Law and Order) of the city on Wednesday.

A day after taking charge, on Ugadi festival day yesterday, Dr. Priyamvada got down to work and visited Lashkar, Nazarbad and Alanahalli Police Stations in Devaraja Police Sub-division. During her visit, she inspected record rooms and passed on instructions about daily routine to Station House Officers (SHOs).

In her exclusive interaction with Star of Mysore, after taking charge at her chamber in City Police Commissioner’s Office in Nazarbad, Dr. Priyamvada extended Ugadi and Ramzan festivals greetings to the people of Mysuru.

She said, she was happy to have been posted to serve in a city like Mysuru, which is in fact a matter of pride.

“My priority is to work towards public safety, besides the maintenance of law and order, action against cyber crimes and to rein in drug network, followed by rendering justice to weaker sections of the society,” the new DCP (Law & Order) Dr. Harsha Priyamvada added.

Priority areas also include people-friendly and community-friendly policing system and to work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

Earlier, DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj handed over the charge to Dr. Priyamvada.

A 2020 batch IPS Officer, Dr. Priyamvada, a native of Jharkhand, holds a MBBS degree. She was previously serving as SP, CID in Bengaluru. Before her transfer to Bengaluru, she had worked as Assistant Superintendent of Police of Karkala Sub-Division in Udupi district.