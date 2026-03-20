Hippo bite claims life of Shivamogga Zoo Vet
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Hippo bite claims life of Shivamogga Zoo Vet

March 20, 2026

Forest Minister condoles death, instructs Zoo Vets to follow SOPs

Shivamogga: A young veterinarian, serving at Tyavarekoppa Zoo in Shivamogga, died at a hospital this morning after she was bitten and seriously injured by a pregnant hippo yesterday.

The deceased veterinarian is Dr. Sameeksha Reddy (27). She was recently appointed as a veterinarian at Tyavarekoppa Zoo on a contract basis.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm.  Dr. Sameeksha had gone to treat an ailing wild animal, when the hippo attacked her causing serious injuries. Though she was immediately rushed to a hospital in Shivamogga, she succumbed to injuries around 6.30 am today.

Minister condoles

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has expressed deep condolences over the unfortunate incident. Calling it a highly distressing incident, the Minister said that the Government stands firmly with the bereaved family during this difficult time.

“Every life is precious. I pray that God gives strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

The Minister has directed officials to provide compensation to the victim’s family as per norms without delay and also issued strict instructions that all veterinarians working in zoos across the State must adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while treating wild animals, emphasising that safety protocols cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

Khandre has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident by a team comprising senior veterinarians and forest officials. The team has been asked to submit a report within seven days.

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