City litterateurs seek ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Kuvempu posthumously

March 20, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Kuvempu Vishwamanava Kshemabhivruddhi Trust has urged the Centre to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ on Poet Laureate Kuvempu, posthumously.

The Trust held a meeting in this regard recently, during which it was decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi and present a memorandum to him seeking Bharat Ratna for the late Kannada poet.

The meeting, which was presided by the Trust President H.K. Ramu, also decided to meet PM Modi by taking along JD(S) supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, Union Ministers from the State — H.D. Kumaraswamy, Pralhad Joshi , Shobha Karandlaje and V. Somanna.

Noted litterateurs Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK), Prof. K.S. Bhagawan, Dr. Pradhan Gurudatt, Prof. C. Naganna, K.T. Veerappa and M. Chandrashekar, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal and others were present.