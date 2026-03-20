Woman loses Rs. 26.9 lakh to cyber fraud

March 20, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Adding to the increasing cyber crimes, a woman has reportedly lost Rs. 26.9 lakh to cyber fraud.

In a complaint lodged at City Cyber, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station, the victim, who resides at Raghavendra Nagar, has stated that she was asked to download an app on her cellphone and invest the amount in a business. Accordingly, she had invested a total of Rs. 26.9 lakh in instalments, by transferring the amount from her bank account.

The shock was in store for her, when she tried to withdraw the amount. She was asked to pay additional amount to withdraw the invested amount. After learning that she was cheated, she lodged a complaint at CEN Police Station.