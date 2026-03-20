Avail Joyalukkas’ offers
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Avail Joyalukkas’ offers

March 20, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Joyalukkas, the world’s favourite jeweller, has announced a special limited-period offer for customers, bringing exceptional value on gold jewellery purchases during this peak buying season. The offer is available at Joyalukkas showrooms from Mar.18 to 22.

As part of the campaign, customers can enjoy flat 40% off on making charges on a wide range of all jewellery collections. From timeless traditional designs to contemporary creations, the offer presents an excellent opportunity for customers to invest in jewellery with added value.

In addition, Joyalukkas is introducing an exclusive advance-booking offer, from  Mar.18 to Apr.18 for customers planning their upcoming purchases. Customers can pay just 10% in advance and secure the current gold rate until May 2.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Joy Alukkas said, “This is a strong and significant period for jewellery purchases, as many customers plan ahead for weddings, special occasions and long-term investments. At Joyalukkas, we are committed to offering not just exceptional jewellery, but also meaningful value. These offers are designed to give our customers the confidence to make their purchases at the right time, with both flexibility and assurance.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

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