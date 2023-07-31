Dr. K. Byrappa dies of heart attack at Bengaluru AirportNu

July 31, 2023

Last rites in Mysuru after his son arrives from USA tomorrow or day after

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. K. Byrappa (69), Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Adichunchanagiri University in Mandya district and a resident of Jodi Bevinamara Road in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, Mysuru, passed away following a massive heart attack at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru this morning.

Dr. Byrappa, who was to participate in the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Convocation at Belagavi tomorrow, was scheduled to attend a meeting in this regard at Belagavi today. He left Mysuru in a car at about 3 am and reached KIA to board a flight to Belagavi. At the airport lounge, Dr. Byrappa reportedly suffered a massive heart attack, collapsed on the spot and breathed his last around 6 am.

He leaves behind his wife Dr. K.T. Sunitha, a retired English Professor at University of Mysore, sons Dr. Shayan Byrappa, Manager at Samsung in USA, Dr. Nayan Byrappa, Visiting Professor at University of Mysore and a host of relatives and friends.

The body will be brought to Mysuru after completing the formalities at KIA later in the day.

The last rites will be held after his son arrives in Mysuru tomorrow or day after, according to family sources.

A native of Paduvarahalli in city, Dr. K. Byrappa, obtained his Master‘s degree from the University of Mysore with distinction, rank and medals and obtained Ph.D and Post-Doc degrees from Moscow State University, Russia. He had served for about 31 years at the University of Mysore in different capacities before becoming the Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University during June 2014. He was serving as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Adicunchanagiri University at B.G Nagar, Nagamangala in Mandya district since 2018. Dr. Byrappa had specialised in Materials Science, Nanotechnology, Solid State Science, Crystal Growth, Chemistry of Materials, Crystallography, Crystal Chemistry, Experimental Mineralogy, and Environmental Science.