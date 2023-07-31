Hebbal robbery case: Cops take five into custody

July 31, 2023

Suspects were security guards at various apartments

Mysore/Mysuru: The Hebbal Police have cracked the daylight robbery case which was reported on July 26 in front of a bank at Hebbal Industrial Area and have taken into custody five suspects who were working as security guards.

Police sources told Star of Mysore this morning that following the robbery of a cash bag containing Rs. 6.05 lakh in front of State Bank of India (SBI), Hebbal Industrial Area branch on July 26 at 10.15 am, the Police had launched an investigation.

Tulsidas, an employee of Darasaguppe SSC Private Limited in the same industrial area had come in the office van, to deposit the cash in the bank, when a man snatched the bag from his hand after throwing chilli powder at face, before making good his escape on a waiting motorcycle.

During the course of investigation, Police randomly verified the Call Detail Records (CDR) in the surroundings and assessed the communication between the suspects over cellphone, as they had been constantly exchanging information over the movements of the victim, to execute their plan.

The accused had tea at a nearby shop after the robbery and had paid the money through digital payment method.

Acting on these leads, Police zeroed in on the five suspects who spilled the beans about their act at the time of interrogation.

While the prime suspect, who snatched the cash bag, hatched the plan, the others helped him.

After committing robbery, the prime suspect had handed over the cash bag to his wife, who didn’t know it was a stolen one.

All the five suspects were working as security guards in apartments at various localities in the city.

The Police are completing the legal formalities to declare their arrest in the case, sources said.