G20’s Think20 Summit begins in city amidst tight security

July 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 250 delegates from across the world have arrived in Mysuru for the Think20 Summit being held at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel on M.G. Road. Delegates have been descending on the city since yesterday. They started arriving at the conference venue today noon, where they were accorded a traditional welcome.

The delegates are staying in Hotel Grand Mercure at Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle (Highway Circle) and at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel where the Department of Tourism is looking after the boarding and lodging and travel facilities.

The Observer Research Foundation (ORF), as the Think20 Secretariat under India’s G20

Presidency, is hosting the three-day Think20 Summit from July 31 till Aug. 2.

Think20 is the G20’s official engagement group that serves as an ‘ideas bank’ for the multilateral grouping by bringing together think tanks and high-level experts to discuss policy issues relevant to the G20.

According to a press release, the conference will be a gathering of members of the seven Think20 Task Forces and policy experts from around the world. It provides an opportunity to collectively showcase ideas and insights on the priorities of India’s G20 Presidency, including issues such as lifestyle for sustainable development, macro-economics and trade, women-led development, digital transformation, green transition and the global financial order.

The Think20 Summit is the final of the four key convenings by Think20 India. Think20 has, thus far, organised 64 side events in 22 cities in India and abroad, and published over 300 policy briefs from 706 institutions.

This noon, the delegates gathered for lunch at Mysouth, on the Mezzanine floor of Radisson Blu Plaza. After lunch and high-tea, the T20 Conference will start at 6.30 pm with the first session ‘Continuity, Cohesion, Cooperation: New Horizons for the T20’, focusing on the themes of continuity, cohesion, and cooperation in the context of the T20.

Speakers will share their insights and perspectives on the topic, aiming to explore new avenues for collaboration among G20 nations. Samir Saran, Chair, T20 India Secretariat and Member, T20 India Core Group; President, Observer Research Foundation will chair the discussion.

Other speakers include Sujan Chinoy, Chair, T20 India Core Group and Director General, Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Luciana Servo, President, Institute of Applied Economic Research, Brazil, Bambang Brodjonegoro, Professor, Faculty of Economics, University of Indonesia, Indonesia and Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, Chief Executive, South African Institute of International Affairs, South Africa.

Later, there will be a launch of the T20 India Communique that will present the findings and recommendations derived from thorough discussions during the conference. The communique will be officially unveiled by Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, India, outlining crucial suggestions to be considered by the G20 nations. After dinner, the delegates will witness cultural performances.

Elaborate security in place; Mysore Palace entry ban

The city Police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure a safe and smooth event for the international delegates and the public during the G-20 Forum.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth has issued a statement outlining the comprehensive security measures that will be implemented throughout the meeting.

To ensure the safety of the delegates, a temporary no-flying zone has been established within a 1-km radius of the venues where the international delegates will be accommodated during their stay in Mysuru.

In compliance with the Drone Rules of 2021, flying drones will be strictly prohibited within this zone. Additionally, Section 144 will be enforced to prevent any unlawful gatherings or disturbances during the event.

The specified no-flying zone will encompass Radisson Blu Plaza, Hotel Grand Mercure, and the Mysore Palace, as stated in the release. For security reasons, public access to Mysore Palace will be restricted on Aug. 1 from 2.30 pm onwards. Furthermore, entry for the public will also be restricted during the sound and light show from 7 pm to 8 pm on Aug 2.