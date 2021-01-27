Dr. Kambara, Dr. Hegde, Manjamma from State bag Padma Awards
News

Dr. Kambara, Dr. Hegde, Manjamma from State bag Padma Awards

January 27, 2021

New Delhi: Padma Awards — one of the highest civilian Awards of the country — are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year, the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma Awards.

The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. In all, 29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/ NRI/ PIO/ OCI, 16 posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.

Five distinguished personalities from Karnataka have been selected for the Padma awards – 2021. Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde, popular as B.M. Hegde, has been awarded Padma Vibhushan for his excellence in the field of medicine. 

The other four awardees from the State include Kannada poet Chandrashekhara Kambara who won Padma Bhushan under the Literature and Education category. Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap, Matha B. Manjamma Jogati and K.Y. Venkatesh are the other three recipients who won Padma Shri awards under Literature and Education and Sports categories respectively.

READ ALSO  State Lalithakala Academy Hon. Award Conferred

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching