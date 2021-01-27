R-Day celebrated in city

January 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Colourful march-past, cultural events and rendering of patriotic songs marked the 72nd Republic Day celebrations organised by various institutions, organisations and Departments in city yesterday.

At University of Mysore (UoM), Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar unfurled the National Flag in the presence of Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa and others.

Karnataka State Open University (KSOU): Col. N.M. Mahendra Babu hoisted the Tricolour. KSOU VC Dr. S. Vidyashankar, Registrar Prof. Lingaraj Gandhi, Finance Officer Dr. A. Khader Pasha and others were present.

Administrative Training Institute (ATI): Director General V. Manjula unfurled the National Flag. SIRD (State Institute of Rural Development) Director Shilpa Nag was present.

Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI): Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh hoisted the Flag; Defence Food & Research Laboratory (DFRL): Director Dr. Anil Dutt Semwal hoisted the Flag.

Commissioner of Police Office: Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta hoisted the Flag.

Police Public School: Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar hoisted the flag. Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth and Additional SP Shivakumar were present.

South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division: Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal hoisted the Tricolour. He said, during COVID-19, SWR Mysuru Division earned Rs. 328 crore from freight transport. Food materials, medicine and other essential goods were transported during cancellation of passenger trains.