R-Day celebrated in city
Coronavirus Update, News

R-Day celebrated in city

January 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Colourful march-past, cultural events and rendering of patriotic songs marked the 72nd Republic Day celebrations organised by various institutions, organisations and Departments in city yesterday.

At University of Mysore (UoM), Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar unfurled the National Flag in the presence of Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa and others.

Karnataka State Open University (KSOU): Col. N.M. Mahendra Babu hoisted the Tricolour. KSOU VC Dr. S. Vidyashankar, Registrar Prof. Lingaraj Gandhi, Finance Officer Dr. A. Khader Pasha and others were present.

Administrative Training Institute (ATI): Director General V. Manjula unfurled the National Flag. SIRD (State Institute of Rural Development) Director Shilpa Nag was present.

Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI): Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna  Singh hoisted the Flag; Defence Food & Research Laboratory (DFRL): Director Dr. Anil Dutt Semwal hoisted the Flag.

Commissioner of Police Office: Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta hoisted the Flag.

Police Public School: Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar hoisted the flag. Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth and Additional SP Shivakumar were present.

South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division: Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal hoisted the Tricolour. He said, during COVID-19, SWR Mysuru Division earned Rs. 328 crore from freight transport. Food materials, medicine and other essential goods were transported during cancellation of passenger trains.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching