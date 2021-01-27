IMF Chief Economist backs farm laws

January 27, 2021

Washington: Mysuru-born Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist, International Monetary Fund (IMF) has backed three farm laws enacted by BJP-led NDA Government saying that they have the potential to increase farmers’ income, but there is a need to provide a social safety net to the vulnerable cultivators. “There are multiple areas where the reforms are needed, including infrastructure”, she added.

Gita said, “These particular farm laws were in the area of marketing. It was widening the market for farmers. Being able to sell to multiple outlets besides the Mandis without having to pay tax. Every time a reform is put in place, there are transition costs. One has to make sure and pay close attention that it’s not harming vulnerable farmers, to make sure that the social safety net is provided. Clearly there is a discussion right now and we’ll see what comes out of it,” she said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting on Delhi border since last two months to scrap the farm laws.