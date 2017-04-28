Dr. R.V. Hiremath bags Karunada Padmasri Award
Mysuru: Dr. R.V. Hiremath, city-based medical practitioner and Editor of ‘Om Pathrike’  (a monthly magazine), was presented ‘Karunada Padmasri Award’ instituted by Karnataka Jagruti Vedike at a function held in Goa recently in recognition of his services to society.

Other than journalism, Dr. Hiremath is also into a lot of social service through Sri Virupakshaswamy Charitable Trust.

 

