Dr. R.V. Hiremath bags Karunada Padmasri Award

Mysuru: Dr. R.V. Hiremath, city-based medical practitioner and Editor of ‘Om Pathrike’ (a monthly magazine), was presented ‘Karunada Padmasri Award’ instituted by Karnataka Jagruti Vedike at a function held in Goa recently in recognition of his services to society.
Other than journalism, Dr. Hiremath is also into a lot of social service through Sri Virupakshaswamy Charitable Trust.
