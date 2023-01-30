Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa got award for his writing and not because of Modi: MLC A.H. Vishwanath
News

January 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking strong exception to acclaimed writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s remark that he got the prestigious ‘Padma Bhushan’ award because of Prime Minister Modi,  MLC A.H. Vishwanath maintained that Dr. Bhyrappa got the award only for his writing and rich knowledge and not because of the Prime Minister.

Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, Vishwanath stressed that Dr. Bhyrappa got the award for his knowledge and literary works. But his (Dr. Bhyrappa) praise of PM Modi is aimed only at appeasement, he said adding that the writer’s remarks were unwarranted  and unacceptable.

Asserting that the acclaimed writer’s remark has in fact lowered the dignity of the prestigious civilian award, Vishwanath said that Dr. Bhyrappa could as well get the prestigious ‘Jnanpith Award’ next year, for which he should wait instead of  praising Modi.

Heaping praises on former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who was conferred with the second highest civilian award ‘Padma Vibhushan’, Vishwanath asserted that the veteran politician (Krishna) must be credited for making Bengaluru the Silicon City of the country and Karnataka a vibrant State. Defending the former CM on his proposal to name the  Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway after Nalwadi  Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the MLC, in an apparent rebuke to MP Pratap Simha, who has sought naming of the Expressway after River Kaveri (Cauvery), said that Krishna has written a letter in this regard to the Prime Minister out of his vast experience and understanding of the rich legacy of the State. “We must read and understand Krishna’s thoughtful letter on naming the Expressway after Nalwadi,” he added. He also expressed disappointment that the BJP Government had failed in utilising the rich administrative experience of Krishna.

Former Corporator R. Somasundar was present.

