Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi marks Sarvodaya Day

January 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Nation, across the city on Sarvodaya Day today, that marked the 75th death anniversary of the Mahatma. Floral tributes were paid to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Bhavan in Manasagangothri this morning, where noted critique and thinker Prof. H.S. Raghavendra Rao inaugurated the programme by watering a plant and senior MCC woman Pourakarmika Penchalamma was felicitated.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Raghavendra Rao said that honouring a Pourakarmika

is a real tribute to Gandhiji and the Mahatma would feel happy at that. Highlighting the significance of Sarvodaya Diwas, he said that the day is important on three counts — The day when the Mahatma was assassinated (Jan. 30, 1948), observance of Sarvodaya Day and observance of Martyrs Day in memory of all those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of independence.

Quoting the poems written by great poets such as Kuvempu and Bendre on the life and struggles of the Mahatma, Prof.Raghavendra Rao said that today is the day when we must study and understand the life of Gandhiji, who sacrificed his life for the cause of the Nation.

Bemoaning that though the Mahatama was assassinated in a moment, his ideals, ideologies and principles are being continued to be killed every day, he said the time has come when we should question ourselves on what we are doing rather than who killed Gandhiji.

Pointing out that India is a land where Mahatma Gandhi, Buddha and Basavanna are worshipped, Prof. Rao expressed concerns on where the country is now heading to, after deviating the path shown by these three great Philosophers.

Stating that the country has tread different paths since the time of Nehru, he said that leaders such as Ram Manohar Lohia, Periyar, Jayaprakash Narayan (JP), Karl Marx, Golwalkar, Hedgewar and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar showed their own paths. “Though every path has its own pros and cons, we have to identify the best things in each of them and tread along with a holistic approach that includes the good in all paths,” he argued. He called upon the people to follow the path shown by the Mahatma in building an all inclusive and united country.

University of Mysore (UoM) Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. A.P. Gnana Prakash administered ‘Sarva Dharma Samaanate’ oath to the participants.

A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier, students of University Fine Arts College rendered the invocation by reciting “Vaishnava Jana To” devotional poem, following which Gandhi Bhavan Director Prof. S. Narendra Kumar delivered the keynote address.

Sarvodaya day was also observed by many other organisations in the city. Souharda Karnataka, Mysuru, took out a march from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, near Palace North Gate to St. Philomena’s Church on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, passing through the Masjid on Ashoka Road, sending out a message of Souhardate and Samanvayate.

Activists Jagadish Soorya, writer G.P. Basavaraju, Prof. P.V. Nanjaraj Urs, Prof. Shabbir Mustafa, Janardhan (Janni), Dr. Basavalingaiah, Suhail Baig, Noor Merchant, Basavalinga Murthy Swamiji, N. Diwakar, Rathirao, Ranjitha, Seshadri, Jayaram and others took part in the march.

UoM Registrar V.R. Shylaja, Seshadripuram Degree College, Mysuru, Principal Prof. K. Sowmya Eeerappa and others were present.