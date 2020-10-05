Cartoon exhibition on Gandhiji

Cartoon exhibition titled ‘Gandhi 150 + Nadige’ by Star of Mysore cartoonist and Fulbrighter M.V. Nagendra Babu, organised by Amara Baapu Chintana (Kannada & English Bi-Monthly), Bengaluru, at Freedom Fighters Park in Subbarayanakere in Mysuru as part of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, was inaugurated by social worker Dr. K. Raghuram Vajapayee this morning. Seen in the picture are DTS Foundation Founder D.T. Prakash, Amara Baapu Chintana Sub-Editor Dr. Gururaj Poshettihalli, Industrialist Doreswamy, former President of District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Maddikere Gopal, cartoonist Nagendra Babu, Corporator Pramila Bharath, Congress leader N.M. Naveen Kumar, B.V. Ghadadhar and others were present.
