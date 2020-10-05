Dry cannon drill begins at Palace
Photo News

Dry cannon drill begins at Palace

October 5, 2020

With just 12 days left for the commencement of Dasara, ‘dry talim’ or rehearsal with unloaded cannons began at Mysore Palace this morning. The dry drill is undertaken to train members of ‘Pirangi Dala’ or Cannon Unit involved in this ritual of cannon firing. All 30 members of the Cannon Unit, supervised by R-ASI Siddaraju took part in the dry drill and more than 10 rehearsals were conducted pertaining to handling of cannons and other subtle nuances involving firing with seven cannons. The rehearsals will go on till the day before Ayudha Puja.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching