RT-PCR test for Corporators, MCC staff, vendors
RT-PCR test for Corporators, MCC staff, vendors

October 5, 2020

City Corporators Begum (Pallavi) and Vedavathi along with MCC staff and media persons registering their names for RT-PCR test at MCC premises this morning as it is mandatory for all those attending the MCC General Council Meeting tomorrow, to undergo the test.

Picture below shows traders and roadside vendors undergoing COVID test in front of Dufferin Clock Tower this noon.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has said that traders and roadside vendors must undergo both Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests free of cost once in two weeks besides stating that those who fail to adhere to rules will not be allowed to do business.

