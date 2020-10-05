Police Officer’s Collection of Poems released
‘Dhwanyaartha,’ a collection of Kannada poems written by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP – 1990-batch IPS Officer) Dr. S. Parashivamurthy (now retired), was released by Dr. Manu Baligar, President, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, recently at Police Head Quarters on Nrupatunga Road in Bengaluru, as DG&IGP Praveen Sood and others look on. The book contains a notable poem on COVID-19 titled — ‘Corona – Shaanti.’ An alumnus of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), he had also served as Mysuru City Police Commissioner.

