Vidyavardhaka Engg. College signs MoU with Excelsoft

The Department of Mechanical Engineering, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Excelsoft Technologies Private Limited, Mysuru, very recently. The major objectives of this MoU is to impart and enhance training programmes, internship, field visits, technical talks, entrepreneurship, job opportunities and engineering projects. Seen in the picture are S. Shiva Kumar, Head – Support Functions, Shankar Prasad, Senior Manager, Excelsoft Technologies, Dr. B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, VVCE, Dr. G.V. Naveen Prakash, Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, VVCE and faculty members.
