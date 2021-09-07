Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa inaugurates ‘Tarka Kendra’ at RIE in city

September 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that he had visited several parts of the country while serving as a resource person at NCERT in New Delhi, acclaimed writer and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa said that this helped him in understanding the varied cultures, traditions and customs that are in practice across the country .

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Tarka Kendra’ building of Inter-University Centre for Teacher Education (IUCTE) and Teachers Day celebrations at Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Manasagangothri in city on Sunday.

Recalling the support that he got from NCERT, Delhi and RIE, Mysuru while serving in the two institutions decades ago, Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa said that he got so emotional during his farewell function at RIE in 1991, that he had no words to speak. Stating that he considered the entire audience that has gathered at the venue as his colleagues, he said that he still has an emotional bonding with RIE. Recollecting the encouragement and inspiration that he got for writing his works while serving at the two institutes, Dr. Bhyrappa said that he could complete his ‘Parva’ novel because of their sustained co-operation.

Continuing, Dr. Bhyrappa said that his travel across the country hugely helped him in undertaking indepth studies on regional cultures and customs. Observing that barring a few deviations at regional or local level, the culture of the entire country was the same as understood by him, he said that this made him feel that the entire country was one.

Contending that all the role and crux of his novels and works covered the entire country as oneself, the veteran writer said that he has written about caste issues in his work ‘Daatu.’ Pointing out that this work of his was translated into several other Indian languages, he said that he received accolades from across the country, with most of them saying that the work was realistic of the social situation that prevailed at their places.

Referring to the current COVID crisis, Dr. Bhyrappa said that he had seen the havoc caused by the deadly pandemic called ‘Plague’ during his childhood days. Stating that his 5-year old younger brother had died of Plague then, he said that he alone, as a 15-year-old boy then, had conducted the last rites of his deceased brother. Recalling his childhood days as a member of a poor family, Dr. Bhyrappa said that he was always indebted to his mother who brought him up despite all difficulties.

Noting that he grew up lonely as apart from his younger brother, he also lost his elder brother and sister on a single day due to the deadly plague that prevailed then, he said that he also lost his mother two years later. Deeply distressed by the demise of his other family members in such a short span of time, Dr. Bhyrappa said that the series of deaths in his home made him to seek answers for what is death, what happens after death and such other questions related to death.

Highlighting the difficulties that he faced in his student life when he was pursuing his Post-Graduate degree in Philosophy, he said that he began his career as a lecturer at a College in Hubballi and later got an opportunity to serve at Sardar Patel University in Gujarat. Maintaining that initially he had dreamt of becoming a teacher just like Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, he said that he later changed his mind and turned to literature, which enabled him to come up with a number of works. He also made a reference to his autobiography ‘Bhitti’, in which he has told everything about all his life.

Writer and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa offering floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Sunday as Mysore University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, RIE Principal Prof. Y. Sreekanth and Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji look on.

University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar in his address, said that the University has set up Radhakrishnan Museum in memory of the late President of India, who decades ago had served as a Professor of Philosophy at UoM.

Contending that the teaching methodology that was prevalent three decades ago has completely changed now with the advancement of science and technology and latest communication tools, he said that it is important for the teaching faculty to upgrade their teaching skills and also get regularly updated about the developments and advances made in their respective subjects.

RIE Principal Prof. Y. Sreekanth in his address, said that education is not a one-way communication and it needs to be exchanged often among all stakeholders. Observing that sharing of information can be best done through purposeful and healthy debates, he said that ‘Tarka Kendra’ will provide a platform for such debates. The IUCTE centre has been named as ‘Tarka Kendra’ because it provides a platform for logical debates, deliberations and discussions.

The IUCTE Centre is built at a cost of Rs. 5.27 crore, covering a floor area of 1,920 Sq.ft. The centre features an auditorium, a full-fledged library, four spacious rooms and a rest-room for teaching faculty, among other facilities.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion.

Earlier, RIE faculty Dr. Sujata B. Hanchinalkar welcomed the gathering. Former RIE faculty Dr. V.D. Bhat and others were present.