Lakshmana trained at Dubare for bigger roles

September 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Among the elephants that have made it into the first list of Dasara elephants is young 34-year-old male elephant Lakshmana from Dubare elephant camp. Though his name is not likely to figure in the final list, forest officers are impressed by his health, nature, softness and also the ability to obey commands.

Lakshmana’s mahout and kavadi Suresh and Chandru are hoping that he will be included in the final list as he is already showing capabilities of being the lead elephant (Howdah elephant) in some years. Already, Lakshmana’s friend Dhananjaya, also from Dubare, has made it to the final list and he has been participating in Dasara since the last three years.

Describing Lakshmana’s characteristics, Forest Department officers told Star of Mysore that the tusker has all the abilities to carry the Golden Howdah in some years and before that he will be allowed to participate in the celebrations for a few years. “He has to grow and learn the knack of being amidst people and also he must display the strength, tactics and cleverness of Abhimanyu,” they said.

Lakshmana obeys all commands and he was captured at Kandakere range in Chettalli. His nature is soft and has no qualms in being amidst people. When he was captured, the now fully tamed elephant was a rogue one. His tusks are of good shape and length too and it is a fit animal that will meet all standards.

“He is not the type of elephant who is scared of sounds. He is used to the noise and sound that emanates during the nearby village fairs and the sounds of the drum beat during such festivals. Moreover, he is attached to the mahout and kavadi and diligently obeys all commands. He has a broad back that will enable easy placing of Gaadhi Namdha (a cushion-bed-like material) to place the sandbags and Golden Howdah on top of them,” said officers.

If not this year, Lakshmana’s handlers hoped that he will be included in the next Dasara. “Lakshmana has age with him and we are sure that one day he will be carrying Goddess Chamundeshwari and the Howdah on his back. He will cross all hurdles to achieve that,” they said.