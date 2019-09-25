Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa to release two books on Sept. 27

September 25, 2019

Mysuru: Senior littérateur and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa will release writer and Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS) guest faculty Dr. K.P. Lalitha’s (Rashmi Nanjappa Kallichanda) two works titled ‘Vivechane’ and ‘Shodhaneya Hadiyalli’, at a programme to take place at Rani Bahadur Auditorium on Hunsur Road in Manasagangothri at 4.30 pm on Sept. 27.

Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore (UoM) and KSOU Prof. K.S. Rangappa will inaugurate the programme. UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar will preside.

Former UoM Prasaranga Director Prof. C. Naganna and Karnataka University, Dharwad, Registrar Prof. C.B. Honnu Siddartha will speak about the books.

