Yuva Sambhrama – Day 8: Students create awareness on civic issues

September 25, 2019

Mysuru: Students of different colleges created awareness on various civic issues including River Cauvery, usage of plastic, judicious use of water, farmer issues among others on Day-8 of the ongoing ‘Yuva Sambhrama’ at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here yesterday.

Government School for the Deaf and the Dumb, Tilak Nagar, performing to a patriotic song.

At first, special children of Mythri Charitable Trust, Ashokapuram, rendered the then Mysore State Anthem ‘Kayo Sri Gowri,’ composed by Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, which received a huge applause. They also performed to songs such as ‘Namoora Santheli Mussanje Hothalli.’

Folk dance by the students of Government College for Women, Maddur, Mandya.

Later, students of Maharani’s Government Pre University College performed a dance ballet based on the theme ‘farmers being the backbone of our country’ and also various problems faced by them. This was followed by a performance for the songs ‘Karunaade… Kai Chachide Node’, ‘Huttidare Kannada Naadalli Huttabeku’ and also tribute was paid to the late Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar through a dance ballet for the song ‘Mareyodunte Mysura Doreya.’ Students of Government College for Women, Maddur, performed to the song ‘Kannada Naadina Jeevanadi ee Cauvery.’ Soon after, students of JSS Polytechnic for Differently-Abled and Government School for Deaf and Dumb shook their legs and hips for patriotic songs such as ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jai Ho.’

Aradhana PU College, P. Hosahalli, Mandya, promoting Kannada and Culture through their dance

This was followed by performances from Aaradhana PU College, P. Hosahalli in Mandya; Government FGC, Koppa in Maddur, Government FGC, Virajpet; S.M. Lingappa College of Education, K.R. Pet; D. Devaraj Urs Government PU College (Science Division), Hunsur; Marimallappa PU College, Mysuru; JSS PU College, Devalapura in Mysuru; Vijaya Vittala PU College, Mysuru; Amrita Vidyalayam, Mysuru; Mahajana FGC, Mysuru and Sarada Vilas Educational Institutions, Mysuru, who created awareness on women empowerment and unity in diversity among others.

