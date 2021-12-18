Dried up Lake in Yelwal filled up after 20 years !

December 18, 2021

Dr. Veerendra Heggade hands over Lake to villagers after offering bagina

Mysuru: Thanks to the efforts of Sri Dharmasthala Gramabhivrudhi Yojane’s B.C.Trust, the dried up Karakanahalli Chikkakere near Yelwal in the taluk, is now full to the brim with water.

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade handed over the rejuvenated lake to the villagers after offering bagina to it on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Heggade said the lake was rejuvenated under Dharmasthala B.C. Trust’s ‘Nammooru-Namma Kere’ initiative, in association with Karakanahalli Chikkakere Abhivrudhi Samithi.

Stressing on the need for the Government and everyone for giving more importance for rejuvenation of lakes and other water bodies, Dr. Heggade asserted that we cannot live without our farmers.

Noting that rejuvenation of a lake also meant recharge of wells, borewells etc., and sustenance of birds and animals in the surroundings, he said that this was the 369th water body to be developed by the Trust.

Pointing out that 7 water bodies have been rejuvenated in Mysuru district at a total cost of Rs. 45 lakh, he highlighted the support of Karakanahalli villagers, who pooled in Rs. 2.5 lakh for rejuvenation of Chikkakere.

Bemoaning that at some regions of the State, water cannot be found even after digging 1,000 ft. deep borewells, Dr. Heggade said that, however, borewells in the region where the Trust had rejuvenated or developed lakes, are discharging large volumes of water.

Observing that we cannot depend on the Government for everything, he contended that it would be better if we ourselves take the initiative of rejuvenating the lakes and other water bodies around us.

He further said that the 7 lakes rejuvenated in Mysuru district are — Karakanahalli Chikkakere, Doddammathayi Lake at Hanumanapura in Nanjangud taluk, Rajur Doddakere, also in Nanjangud taluk, Hanchipura Lake in H.D. Kote taluk, Bhogarakatte in T. Narasipur taluk, Devarakere in Mysuru taluk and Kalenahalli Lake in K.R. Nagar taluk.

The Karakanahalli Chikkakere is spread over an area of 4 acres and 24 guntas of land and the lake was rejuvenated after removing 6,000 lorry loads of silt in a 3-acre area of the lake. The villagers were delighted to see the water body filled up after a gap of nearly 20 years.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Rathnamma, mother of Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath, former ZP President K. Marigowda, leaders Handanahalli Somashekar, Arun Kumar and Geetha Puttegowda, Samithi President Javaregowda, Srikshetra Dharmasthala Gramabhivrudhi Yojane B.C. Trust’s Regional Director P. Gangadhar Rai, Director V. Vijayakumar Naganal, Field Officers N. Shakunthala, Nagendra Prasad and others were present.