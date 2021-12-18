BSY inaugurates new Hanuman Temple at Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram
December 18, 2021

Mysuru: Marking Datta Jayanti day, former Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurated Karyasiddhi Anjaneya Temple in Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram premises on Nanjangud road here this morning.

The Karyasiddhi Anjaneya Temple is a cluster of  3 Hanuman temples featuring a 45-ft. tall  monolith statue of Anjaneyaswamy, Karyasiddhi Anjaneya and Pathala Anjaneya and is built at a cost of Rs. 3 crore.

The 45 ft. tall  Monolith Anjaneya statue is made of Jaisalmer Yellow stone marble.

Hanuman Chalisa, featuring  a 3-D video mapping that profiles the temples in 3 dimensions, will be displayed in the temple premises on all Sundays at 7.10 pm, 7.40 pm and 8.10 pm, according to the temple authorities.

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram Seer Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji, MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, Chairman of various Boards and Corporations and a host of BJP leaders were present.

