Drive against drugs: CCB sleuths arrest four accused

February 24, 2026

MDMA worth over Rs. 10 lakh seized

Mysore/Mysuru: Acting tough on those storing, transporting and selling narcotic substances in city, the City Crime Branch (CCB) Police on Monday arrested four persons who were carrying narcotic substance MDMA and have seized the drug worth over Rs. 10 lakh.

Those arrested are 23-year-old Nuhed Khan of Bengaluru, 46-year-old Javeed Ahmed of Lashkar Mohalla, 28-year-old Ziaulla and 19-year-old Suhail Pasha of Ghousianagar.

The CCB Police have seized MDMA weighing 103.88 grams worth Rs. 10,30,800 besides seizing a Toyota Innova SUV (KA-05-NK-7805) worth Rs. 8 lakh from them.

Yesterday, when the Police were checking vehicles on Omar Khayyam Road in Tilaknagar, the Police found MDMA in the SUV’s dashboard and took all the four occupants into their custody.

On searching them, the Police found that all the four were carrying MDMA with them. Police said that one of the accused Javeed Ahmed is a habitual drug peddler.

The CCB Police have handed over all the four accused and the seized drug and SUV to Mandi Police, who have registered a case and are investigating.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj and CCB ACP Mohammed Shariff Rawther guided CCB Inspector Shabir Hussain, Sub-Insprctors K. Lepaksha, Jyothsnaraj and Revanna Siddappa and staff Madhu Kumar, Chethan, Adham, Kiran Rathod, Santosh Pawar, Hazarath Ali, Rajasab, Sameer, Yashwanth, Devaraju, N.G. Mamatha, Siddaraju and Suresh in the nabbing and seizing operation.