Star Pups: Adopt us…

February 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Four Indian desi pups (two female and two male) named Biscuit, Pari, Burfi and Gunda, which are de-wormed and vaccinated, are up for adoption at People For Animals (PFA), Mysuru. The four pups are aged one year and five months.

All the four puppies are healthy, playful and ready to be adopted. PFA has urged the public to come forward and adopt the puppies and consider adoption as a way to address the growing crisis of abandoned and homeless dogs.

For details, contact PFA on Ph: 0821-2598213 or Mob: 98456-54429, 97384-41568 or e-mail: [email protected]