8th Convocation of JSS Science and Technology University tomorrow

February 24, 2026

Alumnus B.M. Jayeshankar, Adarsh Group Chairman & MD, to deliver Convocation Address

Mysore/Mysuru: The 8th Convocation of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) will be held at its premises in the JSS Technical Institutions Campus in city on Feb. 25 at 3 pm.

Announcing this at a press meet at the Golden Jubilee Hall of the University, JSS STU Vice-Chancellor Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar said, this year, the University will confer degrees on 1,832 students — 1,081 Bachelor of Engineering (BE) graduates; 63 Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) graduates; 99 Master of Technology (M.Tech); 118 Master of Computer Applications (MCA); 161 Master of Science (M.Sc); 281 Master of Business Administration (MBA) graduates; 29 Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) scholars.

To honour academic excellence, 74 medals will be awarded during the ceremony. Among them, 37 Gold Medals will recognise branch toppers, while 37 Endowment Medals will celebrate meritorious                        achievements, he added.

The Convocation will be presided over by Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Chancellor of JSS STU, who will bless and confer the degrees upon the graduating students.

Convocation Address will be delivered by B.M. Jayeshankar, Chairman and Managing Director of Adarsh Group, Bengaluru, who is also a distinguished alumnus of the college.

Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, will administer Oath for graduands. Dr. B. Suresh, Director, Technical Education Division; Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar, VC; Dr. S.A. Dhanaraj, Registrar; Dr. P. Nanjundaswamy, Controller of Examinations and Deans will be present.

Also, JSS STU has signed significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading organisations to provide students with real-world exposure and industry-aligned skills: • Bajaj Engineering Skills Training, Pune – Centre of Excellence for Mechanical and Electronics; • Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO); • Vigyan Labs; • Fuji Electric – Centre of Excellence for Electrical and Electronics.

These collaborations open doors to curriculum development, internships, research, skill development and career opportunities in core engineering, semiconductor technology, artificial intelligence and emerging domains — ensuring that students graduate industry-ready and future-focused, the VC added.

