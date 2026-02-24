Street play for drug-free Mysuru

February 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj has said, if the children and youths are addicted to drugs and substance abuse, their future will be lost and the parents should take responsibility for the same.

He was speaking after inaugurating a street play, organised jointly by Gandhadagudi Foundation and Nepathya Theatre Troupe, at the premises of Dufferin Clock Tower in city recently, to create awareness on the eradication of drugs and the ill-effects of drugs.

“The City Police have been conducting extensive drug raids, with Vimukthi Drive launched with a Toll Free Helpline to weed out the menace. More public awareness should be created about the drive,” DCP Sundar Raj said.

The drug addict not just becomes a bane to the family but also to the society. It will be sending a negative message to the society. Awareness is the only key to take preventive steps to create Safe Mysuru. On the other hand, the youngsters should resolve to stay away from the influence of vices, he said, giving a clarion call to join hands to make Mysuru drug-free.

Devaraja Traffic Police Inspector Mamatha, Devaraja Police Inspector Raghu, M.M. Nikhilesh, Nenapina Navika Pradeep, Aryan Gandhadagudi, social worker Vidya, Goutham V. Raj, R. Yashoda, Mahadev Shetty, Bhargavi, Ganesh, Sagar, Vijay and others were present.