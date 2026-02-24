February 24, 2026

A first-of-its-kind centre launched for Mysuru’s youngest citizens

Mysore/Mysuru: As one of the first centres of its kind in Mysuru and backed by an established global brand, the recent launch of The Little Gym in Mysuru signals a shift in the city’s parenting and extracurricular landscape.

Over the weekend, families gathered at the newly opened centre, curious about a concept many had only heard about through word of mouth. By the end of the event, that curiosity had turned into enthusiasm.

Parents described the experience as “refreshing” and “long overdue,” while children, the true critics, seemed entirely at home, tumbling, balancing and attempting new skills with visible excitement.

For Mysuru, known for its cultural depth and strong educational foundations, the arrival of a globally established children’s enrichment programme marks a noteworthy addition to the city’s growing focus on early childhood development.

A Global Brand

Founded in 1976 by educator Robin Wes in the United States, The Little Gym began with a simple belief: children thrive when physical activity is combined with structured learning and positive reinforcement. Nearly five decades later, the brand has expanded internationally, building a reputation for non-competitive gymnastics and holistic child development.

At the heart of its approach is what it calls “Three-Dimensional Learning,” a method designed to develop children physically, cognitively and socially at the same time. While the visible outcome may be improved balance or coordination, the deeper objective is confidence.

The programme is intentionally non-competitive. There are no trophies, no rankings and no comparisons. Instead, children are encouraged to attempt, explore, make mistakes and try again, in an environment where effort is celebrated as much as achievement.

More than an Activity Centre

What distinguishes the Mysuru centre is not just the equipment or the curriculum, but the environment it seeks to create. Classes are structured, age-appropriate and progressive, blending movement with music, storytelling and guided interaction.

For parents, the appeal lies in the long-term benefits. Research increasingly points to the importance of movement in early brain development. Physical activity in the formative years has been linked to improved focus, emotional regulation and social adaptability. In practical terms, that can translate to better classroom engagement, improved listening skills and stronger peer interaction.

Several parents at the launch remarked that Mysuru had long needed a space that focuses not only on physical fitness but also on building resilience and independence in young children.

The Little Gym’s arrival may well influence how Mysuru parents approach early childhood development in the years ahead.