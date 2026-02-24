Swachh Survekshan-2026 Brand Ambassadors: Six celebrities to lead city cleanliness drive

February 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru’s noted sculptor Arun Yogiraj, actors Vasishta Simha and Haripriya, Bigg Boss personality Suraj Singh, singer Ananya Bhat and rapper ‘All OK’ Alok R. Babu have been appointed as ‘Swachh Survekshan-2026’ Brand Ambassadors.

Recognised globally for its rich heritage and cultural legacy, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has roped in six achievers from diverse fields as ‘Swachhata Brand Ambassadors’ to reinforce its commitment to cleanliness. The initiative is part of the nationwide ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ campaign.

The MCC said the move is aimed not only at improving sanitation standards but also at nurturing a culture of cleanliness among citizens.

Arun Yogiraj, who sculpted the Balak Ram idol installed at the Sri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, joins popular Sandalwood actors Vasishta Simha and Haripriya on the list.

Suraj Singh, known for his stint on Bigg Boss Kannada reality show, singer Ananya Bhat, admired for her devotional renditions including songs on Sri Male Mahadeshwara and rapper Alok Babu ‘All OK’ will also serve as Brand Ambassadors.

As Cleanliness Ambassadors, they will take part in awareness drives, rallies and outreach programmes organised by the MCC. They are expected to spread messages on sanitation and environmental protection in schools, colleges and public forums.

The MCC has been appointing Ambassadors annually, clarifying that the role is voluntary and carries no honorarium.

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif expressed confidence that the involvement of these achievers would help further the vision of making Mysuru a clean, disciplined and a model city.