NAREDCO Seminar on ‘Greater Mysuru – Way Forward’: Yaduveer calls for MCC polls before Greater Mysuru rollout

February 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has said, the proposed ‘Greater Mysuru’ of the Greater Mysuru City Corporation (GMCC) project must be implemented only through a democratic process, beginning with elections to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

He was speaking at a Seminar on ‘Greater Mysuru – Way Forward’ organised by the Mysuru Chapter of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) at Southern Star Hotel in city last evening.

The MP said, there was no disagreement over the need for a ‘Greater Mysuru’ plan, but stressed that its execution must follow democratic principles. With no elected representatives in the MCC at present, the administration is not functioning in a representative manner, he observed.

Clarifying that officials were not failing in their duties, he underlined that governance must be rooted in democratic accountability. Public opinions and suggestions from organisations should reach Corporators, who can deliberate in the Council and take informed decisions, he said, adding that such a system is currently absent.

“MPs and MLAs cannot visit every Ward and street, making Municipal elections essential. Only through local elected representatives can local issues be better understood and groundwork for Greater Mysuru can begin,” he opined.

City at a crucial juncture

Yaduveer urged stakeholders, particularly NAREDCO, to initiate wider consultations on the project. Bringing together diverse views will take time, he said, but Mysuru stands at a crucial juncture in shaping its future.

Recalling the contribution of the Wadiyars in building Mysuru, he said public participation had played a key role in the city’s planned development. He cautioned against unscientific growth that could damage heritage and the environment.

Referring to the proposed flyover from Metropole Circle to Hinkal, he warned that such projects could lead to the felling of trees and harm traditional structures. “In such cases, society as a whole must step forward to safeguard genuine development. Mysuru needs growth models that strengthen infrastructure without compromising its environmental and cultural fabric,” he opined.

Mysuru’s future urban growth

Prof. Nelson Joe Vijay Paias, Architect, Urban Designer and Professor at Wadiyar Centre for Architecture, made a detailed presentation on Mysuru’s future urban trajectory.

He spoke about the role of citizens and subject experts, the need for preparatory groundwork and adherence to planning norms during expansion.

He emphasised that every city has inherent characteristics that must guide its growth. Planning, he said, is not just about drawing maps but understanding systems, capacities and conducting comprehensive studies before expansion.

Prof. Nelson argued that Greater Mysuru should follow the development model adopted by the Maharajas of Mysore, whose foresight ensured wide roads, clean surroundings and robust civic infrastructure, sparing the city from severe pollution seen elsewhere.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) G.S. Somashekar, NAREDCO Karnataka Chapter President Manoj Lodha, Mysuru Chapter President Dr. M.D. Raghavendra Prasad, Chairman V.C. Ravikumar, NAREDCO Mysuru Chapter Founder and Past Chairman N. Divyesh and M.V. Ramaprasada and others were present during the Seminar.