Lokayukta Cops conduct in-house inquiry at NHAI SLAO office
News

February 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A six-member team of Lokayukta Police conducted an in-house inquiry at the office of the Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO) and Competent Authority, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)-275, Mysuru–Madikeri section, on Geetha road in Chamarajapuram here this morning.

The office is located on Geetha Road in Chamarajapuram. The inquiry pertains to a complaint filed in 2021 by Kumar, a resident of Srirangapatna, alleging criminal misconduct against the SLAO of NHAI.

The matter has been under investigation since then. Lokayukta officials recorded the entire proceedings on camera as part of the inquiry.

However, the Lokayukta officers refused to divulge details of the case to media persons waiting outside SLAO office.

