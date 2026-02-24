KSIC Filature Factory land row deepens: MGP joins chorus, warns of legal action

February 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The proposed stadium on the land of the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Filature Factory at Bhyrapura in T. Narasipur taluk has triggered a fresh controversy, with Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) joining those opposing the project, citing serious concerns over environmental damage.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavana this morning, MGP Working President S.K. Dinesh and Advocate S. Arunkumar warned that they would launch a legal battle by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Karnataka High Court if the Government goes ahead with the plan.

They said a memorandum would first be submitted to CM Siddaramaiah and District Minister and T. Narasipur MLA Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, urging them to shift the proposed stadium to an alternative location.

The premises of KSIC Filature Factory in T. Narasipur that stands amid canopies of trees.

Expansion, not relocation

Clarifying that MGP is not opposed to sports activities, Dinesh said KSIC land is better suited for industrial expansion, especially in view of the rising demand for Mysore Silk sarees.

“The Filature Factory land is ideal for industry. Instead of constructing a stadium there, KSIC should be allowed to expand operations. This will generate more employment opportunities for local youth,” he said, alleging that public opinion is being overlooked.

GI-tagged legacy

Advocate Arunkumar said Mysuru has only a few Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products, but their significance is often underestimated. Mysore Silk Saree and Mysore Sandal Soap have given the city global recognition, he noted.

He described the Filature Factory as the “mother unit” of both Mysuru and Channapatna silk factories. About 2,500 kg of silk is processed daily at the unit, with around 300 kg supplied to silk weaving centres for saree production, he explained.

The trees within the premises, he said, play a crucial role in absorbing pollutants generated from the burning of nearly 7,000 tonnes of charcoal used in silk processing. Felling them for a stadium would be environmentally unsound, he argued.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, former MP Prathap Simha, Advocate S. Arunkumar and former T. Narasipur Councillor Arjun Ramesh, visited KSIC Filature Factory at T. Narasipur this afternoon and extended their support to KSIC employees protesting against the stadium plans at the factory land.

Value of trees

MGP Founder-President Bhamy V. Shenoy stressed the ecological value of the large number of trees on the factory premises. Citing international assessments, he said a 50-year-old tree is valued at nearly Rs. 50 crore, considering its ecological benefits.

He also referred to a 2022 Supreme Court-appointed Expert Committee that assessed the value of trees felled for development projects, noting that a 100-year-old tree could be worth around Rs. 1 crore.

“If needed, we will file a PIL in the High Court. An advocate from Bengaluru has agreed to assist us in pursuing the legal battle,” he said.

With the CM Siddaramaiah scheduled to visit the city tomorrow, MGP office-bearers said they would submit a petition seeking reconsideration of the project. If their appeal fails, they reiterated their decision to approach the Courts.

Advocate Pragna and MGP Hon. Secretary Prabha Nandish were present at the press meet.