Drug Unit at lone house in city confirmed

February 24, 2026

Mysuru District Police had raided the 3-storeyed house at Yandahalli on city outskirts on Jan. 30

5 arrested in Gujarat, Mysuru Police stationed there for more arrests: SP Mallikarjun Baladandi

Mysore/Mysuru: Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) tests have confirmed that chemical substances seized from a three-storeyed house at Yandahalli on city outskirts near Sapthamatruka Layout on Jan. 30 were meant for manufacturing drugs.

The Mysuru District Police had raided the house on the outskirts of Mysuru and seized 10 barrels of chemicals and powdered substances stored on the ground floor. The first floor was occupied by the accused, who had fled the scene before the raids and more than 10 mobile phones were recovered during the search.

The FSL report has now confirmed that the seized materials included narcotics and precursor chemicals used in drug production. With this, Mysuru has witnessed the busting of its third drug manufacturing network in recent months.

Senior officials, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi, inspected the premises. The team found several solid chemical substances and 10 barrels of liquid chemicals.

Samples were immediately sent to the FSL, which confirmed the presence of narcotics and precursor chemicals essential for drug manufacturing. Police also seized 1 kg of contraband from the premises.

Following the breakthrough, Mysuru Police extended their probe to Gujarat, where five persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Third production unit

The first raid on a drug manufacturing unit in Mysuru was carried out by Maharashtra Police at a shed on Outer Ring Road in Belavatha.

The second was conducted by a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Delhi team at a chemical factory in Hebbal Industrial Area. The third unit at Yandahalli was busted by Mysuru District Police on Jan. 30.

This raid followed a tip-off from ‘Mane Mane Police’ team, which regularly visits houses in its jurisdiction to build public confidence and gather local inputs. During one such visit, Police personnel noticed a strong, pungent smell emanating from the three-storeyed house at Yandahalli.

The house, located in a Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) residential layout, stood isolated, with no neighbouring buildings. Residents had also complained of a foul odour. Acting swiftly, the Mysuru Police prised open a window from where the smell was strongest, forcing officers to cover their noses.

Team still in Gujarat

Speaking to Star of Mysore, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi said lab tests confirmed the presence of one kilogram of narcotics along with raw materials required for drug production.

“Investigations revealed that those involved in Yandahalli drug unit were of Gujarat origin. Acting on this lead, our teams conducted operations in Gujarat and arrested five accused,” he said.

He added that a Police team continues to remain in Gujarat as part of the ongoing investigation. Clear leads have been obtained on other suspects, and further arrests are expected.

The Yandahalli house was constructed by late Lingaiah, a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police. His son, a KSRTC bus conductor, had rented out the premises.

While the first and second floors are residential units, the ground floor has a godown-like structure. The ground floor had been rented out to one Bhagan Lal from Rajasthan.

Spread to rural areas

Mysuru, long known for its idyllic living, is now grappling with a growing drug menace. Public fear that the city could join the ranks of major drug-hit centres if the networks are not dismantled swiftly.

The problem is not confined to urban areas. At a recent Zilla Panchayat meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, farmers raised concerns that drug consumption is spreading to villages, with some residents reportedly turning to narcotics instead of alcohol. They urged the administration to take stringent measures.

For the Mysuru Police, dismantling drug manufacturing and supply chains and working towards a drug-free city and district has emerged as a major challenge.