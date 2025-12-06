Drone camera injures MLA

December 6, 2025

H.D. Kote: A minor accident occurred yesterday when a drone camera struck the nose of MLA Anil Chikkamadu during a school function in H.D. Kote town.

The incident occurred at Adarsha Vidyarthi Nilaya during the annual day celebrations and the release of the school’s annual magazine, where the legislator was present as the chief guest.

The programme was being recorded using both drone and still cameras. In the midst of the event, the drone camera accidentally collided with the MLA’s face, causing an injury to his nose. The sudden incident created panic among the students and teachers present.

The MLA was immediately rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital in the town for first aid and later taken to a private hospital in Mysuru for further examination.

After treatment, Anil Chikkamadu returned to his residence in Mysuru, sources said.