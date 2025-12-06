Wife’s suicide case: Man gets 10-year jail term

December 6, 2025

Mysuru: The Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court in Mysuru has sentenced a man to ten years of imprisonment for abetting his wife’s suicide by subjecting her to constant physical and mental harassment.

The convict, Shankar of Teranimunti village in Saragur taluk, was found guilty based on evidence that he drove his wife, Pavithra, to end her life.

Pavithra, the third daughter of Mallesha and Manjula from Mulluru village, had been married to Shankar, son of Lingappa of Teranimunti, for about two years.

Initially, the couple lived harmoniously for a year and a half, but later Shankar allegedly began returning home drunk every day and quarrelling with his wife.

He reportedly taunted her for not bearing children even after two years of marriage and subjected her to repeated abuse.

Despite elders advising him to mend his ways, Shankar continued to insult Pavithra, telling her she was worthless, incapable of having children and should end her life.

Deeply distressed, Pavithra hanged herself with a lungi in their house on Feb. 24, 2022. A note recovered at the scene stated that her husband was responsible for her death.

Following a complaint lodged by Pavithra’s mother, the then Sub-Inspector Shravan S. Das Reddy of Saragur Police Station registered the case and filed a charge-sheet in the Court.

After the trial and arguments, Judge K.N. Roopa of the Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court found Shankar guilty. She sentenced him to ten years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 75,000.

Former Public Prosecutor B.E. Yogeshwar argued the case on behalf of the State, as noted in a press release by current Public Prosecutor A.N. Madhu.