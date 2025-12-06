Fire camp inside BRT: Two from Bengaluru in soup

December 6, 2025

Chamarajanagar: An alarming case of unauthorised entry and illegal fire camping inside the Punajanur Wildlife Range of the Boodipadaga section, Ragikallamadu forest area, within the Biligiri Ranganatha Tiger Reserve (BRT), has surfaced, forcing the Forest Department to book two Bengaluru residents.

The accused have been identified as G. Harsharaj of Hanumanthanagar and Satish Kumar of Byatarayanapura in Bengaluru.

According to officials, on Nov. 30, the duo allegedly drove a red Mahindra Thar (KA-03 NW-5577) deep into the BRT Tiger Reserve, entered the Ragikallamadu forest patch and set up a fire camp without any permission.

They reportedly spent the entire night inside the protected area, recording social media reels and camping as if on a private adventure tour.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, after being briefed on the violation, directed officials to register a case under the Wildlife Protection Act and initiate stringent legal action.

Following his instructions, the Forest Department filed a case against the two on Dec. 2 and launched an investigation.

The incident has triggered widespread public outrage. Wildlife enthusiasts and local residents have questioned how outsiders could enter a highly protected Tiger Reserve without the knowledge — or possible cooperation — of Forest Department staff.

Many accuse the Department of serious lapses and are furious that, although a case has been filed, the accused are still at large.

Critics say the Forest Department’s failure is clear and demand action not only against the trespassers but also against any personnel who allegedly facilitated their entry. Wildlife activists are urging the immediate arrest of the duo and firm enforcement of laws to protect the sanctity and security of the Tiger Reserve.