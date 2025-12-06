Advocate, family booked for cheating woman lawyer

December 6, 2025

Mysuru: An advocate from Mysuru and five of his family members and associates have been booked by Vijayanagar Police for allegedly deceiving a fellow woman lawyer by promising marriage, establishing physical relations and later backing out after finalising the wedding date.

The accused has been identified as advocate Naveen Ponnaiah, along with some of his family members and associates.

Vijayanagar Police Inspector S.D. Suresh Kumar confirmed to Star of Mysore that the woman lawyer’s complaint, filed on Dec. 1, has been registered as an FIR under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections. Investigation is underway.

According to the complaint, Naveen, despite being legally married, informed the woman lawyer — employed as a legal advisor in a private firm — that he had divorced his wife and expressed his intention to marry her.

Having known him for several years, the complainant agreed. On Oct. 2, Naveen’s mother allegedly visited her residence and performed traditional engagement rituals, including garlanding and the exchange of betel leaves, signifying acceptance of the relationship.

The wedding was then fixed for Dec. 7 at a resort in Mysuru in the presence of elders and distribution of invitations had already begun. Meanwhile, Naveen allegedly invited her to his house on multiple occasions and engaged in physical relations.

However, on Nov. 21, Naveen reportedly sent her a WhatsApp message admitting that he had not yet obtained a divorce, though claiming the marriage would still take place. He then switched off his phone and became unreachable. When the complainant tried to contact his family, they allegedly abused and threatened her. She has also accused Naveen of producing a fake divorce decree to mislead her.

She alleged that Naveen deliberately created the impression that he was free to marry, involved her in wedding preparations — including distribution of invitations — and continued physical relations under false pretences, with his family actively supporting the deception.

Based on her complaint, Vijayanagar Police have registered an FIR under multiple BNS sections for offences including sexual intercourse by deceitful means, creation of a false document, forgery of public records, forgery with intent to cheat and criminal intimidation. Investigation is in progress.