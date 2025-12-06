Special Action Force planned for Mandya: Home Minister

December 6, 2025

Bengaluru: In yet another major decision to curb communal clashes, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar has said plans are afoot to constitute a Special Action Force (SAF) Unit in Mandya district.

This was announced by Dr. Parameshwar at an event organised by Karnataka State Police in association with Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Pvt. Ltd., at the Chief Office of the Police here yesterday.

The ‘Hygiene On GO’ vehicles were handed over to Bengaluru City Police Unit. ‘Pragatiya Sthambagalu,’ a book tracing the path of progress of State Police, was released on the occasion.

Dr. Parameshwar said, the decision to depute SAF in Mandya, comes close on the heels of the SAF constituted in coastal districts — Dakshina Kannada and Udupi and in Shivamogga. In these districts, communal clashes and murders were frequently reported, fomenting hatred in the society. Following the action, the number of incidents gradually came down and the situation is under total control, with over 300 personnel, specially trained to handle the tense situations.

“During my recent visit to Mangaluru, appreciations came in from the general public about SAF,” recalled Dr. Parameshwar.

Saying that State Police have incorporated many innovative plans to streamline Policing, he said, the Police should be courteous in attending to the people towards addressing their woes. Technological reforms have come in handy in cracking crime cases, he added.

Reiterating his resolve to add more teeth to control cyber crime rate, he said, in a first-of-its-kind in the country, a DGP cadre officer has been deputed to handle cyber crimes. There has been a surge in number of cyber crimes, especially after CEN Police Stations were opened in every districts of the State. A total of 1,300 cases have been registered in this year so far, while 21,995 cases were reported in the year 2024 and 21,903 in 2023. Prior to the opening of CEN Stations in the year 2022, a total of 12,550 cyber crimes were reported across the State, he added. With regard to Police recruitments, he said, the recruitment process of 402 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) has been completed and they are being sent for training. That apart, 600 more PSI posts are vacant and a notification will be announced soon.

Asserting that the Government is mulling to announce a notification to recruit 8,000 Police Constables, he said, among them, the Finance Department has given its approval for recruitment of 4,500 PCs. However, due to internal reservation related issues, 75,000 posts remain vacant. The CM has convened a meeting this evening. If the issues are solved, recruitment notification shall be issued for total 8,000 posts in Police Department, he added.