KSTDC rolls out: 6 tourist circuit packages

Mysuru: To make travel more convenient for visitors, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has introduced a six-phase circuit tour covering Mysuru and surrounding tourist destinations.

The initiative aims to provide affordable and comfortable means for tourists to explore Mysuru and Bengaluru, along with nearby pilgrimage and heritage sites.

Details of six circuits

Circuit 1 (one day, Rs. 510 per person, excluding meals): Departs at 8.30 am from Mayura Hoysala Hotel near Dasappa Circle, Mysuru.

Covers Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill, Jaganmohan Palace, St. Philomena’s Church, Mysuru Zoo, Dariya Daulat at Srirangapatna and concludes with KRS Dam before returning to Mysuru at night.

Circuit 2 (two days, Rs. 7,750 per person, including meals): Starts from Bengaluru at 6.30 am with a visit to Janapada Loka, then Mysuru attractions including St. Philomena’s Church, Palace, Jaganmohan Art Gallery, Silk Factory, Railway Museum and Brindavan Gardens. Overnight stay in Mysuru.

Day two covers Chamundi Hill, Zoo, Varuna Lake, Srirangapatna, Gol Gumbaz and Srirangapatna Fort before returning to Bengaluru.

Circuit 3 (two days, Rs. 8,200 per person, including meals): Begins in Bengaluru with Janapada Loka, then Mysuru’s St. Philomena’s Church, Palace and Kakanakote. Overnight stay at Mayura Hoysala Hotel.

Day two includes Chamundi Hill, Zoo, Varuna Lake, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Srirangapatna and KRS Dam before returning to Bengaluru.

Circuit 4 (3 days, Rs. 12,650 per person, including meals): Covers Janapada Loka, Mysuru’s key attractions and Brindavan Gardens on day one. Overnight stay in Mysuru; Day two – Chamundi Hill, Zoo, Kakanakote and Bhagamandala with a stay at Mayura Talacauvery Hotel; Day three – Abbey Falls/Mandalpatti mountain ranges, Dubare Elephant Camp and Yediyur Siddalingeshwara Temple before returning to Bengaluru.

Circuit 5 (3 days, Rs. 13,150 per person, including meals): Starts with Janapada Loka and Mysuru attractions, Chamundi Hill, Zoo, Srirangapatna, Melukote, Shravanabelagola, Channarayapatna and Belur. Overnight stay at Mayura Velapuri Hotel; Day 3 – Chennakeshava Temple (Belur), Hoysaleswara Temple (Halebidu), Yagachi Dam, Adichunchanagiri Mutt and Yediyur Siddalingeshwara Temple before returning to Bengaluru.

Circuit 6 (5 days, Rs. 19,200 per person, including meals): Begins with Janapada Loka and Mysuru attractions, then Bhagamandala and Talacauvery. Subsequent days include Abbey Falls, Mandalpatti Peak, Dubare Elephant Camp, Bababudangiri, Mullayanagiri, Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, Belur, Halebidu, Yagachi Dam, Adichunchanagiri and Yediyur Siddalingeshwara Temple before returning to Bengaluru.