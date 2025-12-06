Jantar Mantar now in Mysuru

December 6, 2025

Indian-style astronomical observatory to open at Bhartiyogadhama, Uttanahalli

Modelled after Jaipur, Ujjain and New Delhi Jantar Mantar; Inauguration tomorrow

Mysuru: Mysuru is preparing to record a landmark achievement in the fields of astronomy, heritage science and traditional knowledge.

South India’s first-ever Indian-style astronomical observatory — Vedhashale — modelled on the historic Jantar Mantar observatories of Jaipur, Ujjain and New Delhi, will be inaugurated at Bhartiyogadhama, Uttanahalli, tomorrow (Dec. 7) between 10 am and 1.30 pm.

In ancient Indian scientific tradition, the term Vedha means “to observe through analysis,” and a Vedhashale served as a specialised centre for the precise study of celestial bodies — including planets, stars, the Sun and the Moon.

Using meticulously crafted instruments, traditional astronomers calculated planetary positions, predicted eclipses and charted astronomical phenomena with remarkable accuracy.

The newly-established Vedha-shale brings this legacy back to life, blending tradition with contemporary relevance to create a dedicated platform for astronomical learning and research.

Tomorrow’s inauguration ceremony will see the participation of Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Udupi Pejawar Adhokshaja Mutt, Sri Abhinava Shankarabharati Mahaswamiji of Kudli Sringeri Mutt and Sri Prakashanandendra Saraswati Swamiji of Adhyatma Prakasha Karyalaya, Holenarasipur.

The event will be presided over by senior scholar and founder of Bhartiyogadhama, Dr. K.L. Shankaranarayana Jois.

Reviving heritage

Ganapathy Bhat, subject expert at Bhartiyogadhama, highlighted the significance of the initiative, noting that the observatory aims to revive and promote ancient Indian astronomical knowledge.

“It will house instruments to study planetary movements, eclipses, solstices, equinoxes and other celestial phenomena and provide hands-on learning opportunities for school and college students,” he revealed.

In addition, the observatory will function as a research resource for scholars and astronomy enthusiasts and facilitate accurate Panchanga calculations and scientific exploration in the fields of astrology and astronomy.

Three-phase project

The observatory is being developed under the banner Jyotirdhama, in three phases — Purva Pada, Madhya Pada and Pashchima Pada.

Tomorrow’s event marks the completion and inauguration of the Madhya Pada, the first operational stage. Once the remaining phases are completed, the entire observatory will be opened to the public.

Bhartiyogadhama emphasises that the Vedhashale is not merely a cultural symbol but a significant scientific initiative that will open new avenues in research, traditional mathematics, celestial studies and education.

The institution envisions it as a hub that will inspire students, scholars and the public to engage with astronomy through a distinctly Indian lens. For details, contact Mob: +91-80509-88327.