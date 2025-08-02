Drug quantity seized from Mysuru shed: Mismatch flagged in figures given by Mumbai, Mysuru Police
Drug quantity seized from Mysuru shed: Mismatch flagged in figures given by Mumbai, Mysuru Police

August 2, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru:  State Secretary of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti Party, Ravikumar, has called for a high-level investigation into discrepancies between data provided by the Maharashtra Police and the Mysuru City Police regarding the quantity of mephedrone (MD) seized from a drug manufacturing unit located along the Outer Ring Road.

Addressing a press conference at Pathrakarthara Bhavan yesterday, he said conflicting statements issued by the Mysuru City Police Commissioner and the Mumbai Police have created widespread doubts among the public regarding the quantity of the seizure.

He also drew attention to the suspension of N.R. Police Station Inspector Lakshmikanth K. Talawar following the raid, only for the suspension to be revoked a day later and the inspector subsequently named as the complainant, a move he described as questionable.

Ravikumar demanded an inquiry into why officials remained silent despite the illegal unit functioning within their jurisdiction. He added that his party has already submitted a petition to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seeking strict action to curb illegal drug trafficking and misuse.

The press conference was attended by Mahadevamma and Venugopal.

