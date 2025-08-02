Drug seizure value mounts to Rs. 435 crore

August 2, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The investigation into the Rs. 390-crore Mephedrone (MD) haul by Mumbai Police has led to yet another major seizure — 22 kilograms of the contraband worth Rs. 44 crore — from Hiranandani area of Powai in Mumbai on Thursday. Along with drug, chemicals worth Rs. 16 lakh used in its manufacture were also confiscated. With this latest find, the total value of Mephedrone manufactured in Mysuru and seized so far has surged to Rs. 435 crore.

Last week, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police had unearthed 187 kg of Mephedrone worth Rs. 382 crore during a raid on a garage-like shed at Belavatha along Mysuru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR). Four persons — including one accused from Mysuru — were arrested at the time.

Subsequently, 4.5 kg of the drug worth Rs. 8 crore was recovered, taking the cumulative value to Rs. 390 crore and the total seized quantity to 191.5 kg.

The probe, which began in April when a man was nabbed with 52 grams of Mephedrone in Sakinaka, Western Mumbai, has so far led to the arrest of eight individuals.

Interrogation of the accused pointed Police to the latest 22-kg consignment in Powai, further exposing scale of narcotics network. With this seizure, the total haul in the case now stands at over 213 kg of Mephedrone, valued at nearly Rs. 435 crore. Investigations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are ongoing to unravel the peddling network and trace the supply chain of raw materials used in manufacturing the synthetic drug.