Stray dogs, poor hygiene draw Upa Lokayukta’s ire at K.R. Hospital
Stray dogs, poor hygiene draw Upa Lokayukta's ire at K.R. Hospital

August 2, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing his inspection of various Government facilities for the third consecutive day in the city, Karnataka Upa Lokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra visited the century-old K.R. Hospital in the heart of the city this morning.

Justice Phaneendra inspected every ward of the hospital and interacted with patients about the quality of treatment they were receiving, the condition of toilets, food served to them and other amenities. He also sought inputs from hospital doctors regarding X-Ray, scanning and laboratory facilities available at the Hospital.

After examining the drinking water supply, quality of food, toilet facilities and overall hygiene, he directed doctors and other hospital staff to maintain courteous behaviour towards patients.

The Upa Lokayukta also heard complaints from patients about demands for money, lack of cleanliness, shortage of ‘D’ Group employees and other such shortcomings. He warned hospital staff of legal action if they were found soliciting money from patients for treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Phaneendra urged hospital staff to prioritise cleanliness, hygiene and courteous service. Questioning staff about the presence of stray dogs inside the premises, he warned of action for negligence and apathy.

Stating that he had received complaints from patients and caretakers about bribe demands, he assured that suitable action would be taken against errant staff. The Upa Lokayukta also sought inputs on various hospital-related matters from MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayini.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, K.R. Hospital Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Nayaz Pasha and other officials were present.

