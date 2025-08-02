MCC officials asked to adopt scientific waste management

August 2, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Upa Lokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra visited the sewage water treatment plant and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) solid waste management plant at Kesare on Friday morning and inspected both facilities.

Justice Phaneendra first visited the sewage water treatment plant, where he inspected the equipment, machinery, functioning and maintenance of the facility. Expressing satisfaction with its upkeep, he appreciated the efforts of the staff and suggested planting useful trees after clearing the bushes and shrubs that had grown around the plant.

He later inspected the solid waste management plant, during which residents of the surrounding area complained about health issues caused by the plant’s operations.

Responding to their concerns, he directed officials to adopt more scientific methods of waste management and to collect health-related data from residents living within a five-kilometre radius of the facility. He further instructed that no sites be allotted within 500 metres of the plant and called for measures to prevent foul odour emissions that pose health hazards.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) Executive Engineer Asif and other officials were present.