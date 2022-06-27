Drunk youth hits bikes with car

June 27, 2022

Public chase and catch youth

Video goes viral on social media

Mysore/Mysuru: A youth in a drunken stupor, who was driving a car, reportedly rammed into four bikes and tried to escape, but the public chased the car and caught hold of the drunk youth in filmy style.

The incident took place near Bogadi Junction on the Outer Ring Road on Saturday evening and no case has been registered in this regard.

The youth was driving a car on Bogadi Ring Road towards Dattagalli when he hit a bike. He did not stop the car but instead sped away in a bid to escape.

Another youth, who saw the accident, began to chase the car on his bike and asked the youth to stop. But the later tried to speed away and in the process, hit two more bikes. The car later proceeded towards the traffic signal lights and when the youth saw that more than 15 motorists were waiting for the signal to turn green, moved the car to the service road and took a cross road where he hit another bike.

Meanwhile, a few people managed to stop the car and snatch the keys.

Soon bikers, who had suffered minor injuries and damages to their vehicles, arrived at the spot and trashed the drunken youth.

The public have expressed anger on the Police for not registering a case against the youth. They expressed their anger by uploading the video on social media.